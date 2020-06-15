All apartments in Jacksonville
2604 Commonwealth Ave

2604 Commonwealth Avenue · (407) 999-6791
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2604 Commonwealth Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Woodstock

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2604 Commonwealth Ave · Avail. now

$700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1258 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
accessible
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
accessible
PRICE CUT!!! LARGE, AFFORDABLE HOME FOR RENT IN JACKSONVILLE - PRICE CUT!!! LARGE, AFFORDABLE HOME FOR RENT IN JACKSONVILLE
2604 COMMONWEALTH AVENUE
JACKSONVILLE, FL 32254
Rent: $700/month
3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Affordable, large home in Jacksonville, close to employment, bus lines and across from City of Jacksonville Fleet Management. Very large backyard. Not many homes available at this price. PETS ARE WELCOME

This home is owned and managed by BMS Holdings LLC. You can complete an application and set up a viewing online at www.floridabeachcoast.com/vacancies. Section 8 is accepted. Contact us through this Web site with your telephone number and email address included in the reply. You can also call or text us at (407) 999-6791. Real estate firm Alabama LLC is leasing this home.

There is a brief application that is $68. Every person 18 and older living at the home must complete an application. Price to move-in is first month's rent, maintenance fee of $800, leasing fee of $500 and portal activation of $50. Depending on the contents of the application, we may have to collect an additional service and property tax fee $100 more than one months rent. The pet fees are $20/month per pet rent and $150 one-time per pet fee. Appliances are available for rent at $25/month per appliance.

This company is committed to supporting the guidelines of the U.S. Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968), as amended, which prohibits discrimination in the sale, rental, and financing of housing transactions because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin.

(RLNE4813706)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2604 Commonwealth Ave have any available units?
2604 Commonwealth Ave has a unit available for $700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2604 Commonwealth Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2604 Commonwealth Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2604 Commonwealth Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2604 Commonwealth Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2604 Commonwealth Ave offer parking?
No, 2604 Commonwealth Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2604 Commonwealth Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2604 Commonwealth Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2604 Commonwealth Ave have a pool?
No, 2604 Commonwealth Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2604 Commonwealth Ave have accessible units?
Yes, 2604 Commonwealth Ave has accessible units.
Does 2604 Commonwealth Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2604 Commonwealth Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2604 Commonwealth Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2604 Commonwealth Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
