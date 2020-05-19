2603 East Pine Summit Drive, Jacksonville, FL 32211 Lake Lucina
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
parking
cats allowed
1150.00/mo 1150.00 deposit call Travis at 904-402-1557 this property is managed by responsible landlord very clean in Arlington “Merrill rd” will be ready to move in February 10 feel free to come take a look
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2603 Pine Summit Dr E have any available units?
