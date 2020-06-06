Rent Calculator
2603 GREEN ST
Last updated September 24 2019 at 11:19 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2603 GREEN ST
2603 Green Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2603 Green Street, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Riverside
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Quaint duplex in Riverside Park Place. Remodeled Kitchen Cabinets & Bathroom. Yard taken care of by owner. There is furniture available, if needed. VACANT, move in immediately.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2603 GREEN ST have any available units?
2603 GREEN ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2603 GREEN ST have?
Some of 2603 GREEN ST's amenities include parking, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2603 GREEN ST currently offering any rent specials?
2603 GREEN ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2603 GREEN ST pet-friendly?
No, 2603 GREEN ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 2603 GREEN ST offer parking?
Yes, 2603 GREEN ST offers parking.
Does 2603 GREEN ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2603 GREEN ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2603 GREEN ST have a pool?
No, 2603 GREEN ST does not have a pool.
Does 2603 GREEN ST have accessible units?
No, 2603 GREEN ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2603 GREEN ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2603 GREEN ST does not have units with dishwashers.
