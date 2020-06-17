All apartments in Jacksonville
Location

2581 Park Street, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Riverside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2581 Park Street · Avail. now

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1472 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Riverside Renovated Duplex - A beautifully renovated 1st floor duplex in the heart of Riverside! This home is steps from the Cummer Museum, Kanine Social, and Riverside Park. Laminate wood floors throughout, Living room with adjacent sun room, spacious dinning open to the galley kitchen has clean white cabinets, stainless appliances, butcher block counters, farm sink and subway tile back splash. The bathroom includes a large shower with herringbone tile, 2 bedrooms with 2 closets. Utility/pantry with full size washer and dryer. A Must See!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5591969)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2581 Park Street have any available units?
2581 Park Street has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2581 Park Street have?
Some of 2581 Park Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2581 Park Street currently offering any rent specials?
2581 Park Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2581 Park Street pet-friendly?
No, 2581 Park Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2581 Park Street offer parking?
No, 2581 Park Street does not offer parking.
Does 2581 Park Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2581 Park Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2581 Park Street have a pool?
No, 2581 Park Street does not have a pool.
Does 2581 Park Street have accessible units?
No, 2581 Park Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2581 Park Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2581 Park Street does not have units with dishwashers.
