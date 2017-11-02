Rent Calculator
2579 HERSCHEL ST
Last updated March 6 2020 at 6:11 AM
2579 HERSCHEL ST
2579 Herschel Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2579 Herschel Street, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Riverside
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
parking
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Upstairs apartment in RIVERSIDE with hardwood floors. This unit has a large Livingroom/dining combo and sunroom. Also has a washer and dryer. ELECTRIC AND WATER INCLUDED IN RENT
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2579 HERSCHEL ST have any available units?
2579 HERSCHEL ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2579 HERSCHEL ST have?
Some of 2579 HERSCHEL ST's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2579 HERSCHEL ST currently offering any rent specials?
2579 HERSCHEL ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2579 HERSCHEL ST pet-friendly?
No, 2579 HERSCHEL ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 2579 HERSCHEL ST offer parking?
Yes, 2579 HERSCHEL ST offers parking.
Does 2579 HERSCHEL ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2579 HERSCHEL ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2579 HERSCHEL ST have a pool?
No, 2579 HERSCHEL ST does not have a pool.
Does 2579 HERSCHEL ST have accessible units?
No, 2579 HERSCHEL ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2579 HERSCHEL ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2579 HERSCHEL ST does not have units with dishwashers.
