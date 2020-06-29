All apartments in Jacksonville
2577 HALDUMAR TER
Last updated March 25 2020 at 10:57 AM

2577 HALDUMAR TER

2577 Haldumar Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

2577 Haldumar Terrace, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Riverside

Amenities

patio / balcony
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2577 HALDUMAR TER have any available units?
2577 HALDUMAR TER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2577 HALDUMAR TER currently offering any rent specials?
2577 HALDUMAR TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2577 HALDUMAR TER pet-friendly?
No, 2577 HALDUMAR TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2577 HALDUMAR TER offer parking?
No, 2577 HALDUMAR TER does not offer parking.
Does 2577 HALDUMAR TER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2577 HALDUMAR TER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2577 HALDUMAR TER have a pool?
No, 2577 HALDUMAR TER does not have a pool.
Does 2577 HALDUMAR TER have accessible units?
No, 2577 HALDUMAR TER does not have accessible units.
Does 2577 HALDUMAR TER have units with dishwashers?
No, 2577 HALDUMAR TER does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2577 HALDUMAR TER have units with air conditioning?
No, 2577 HALDUMAR TER does not have units with air conditioning.
