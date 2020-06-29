Rent Calculator
2575 HALDUMAR TER
Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:32 AM
2575 HALDUMAR TER
2575 Haldumar Terrace
·
No Longer Available
Location
2575 Haldumar Terrace, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Riverside
Amenities
patio / balcony
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2575 HALDUMAR TER have any available units?
2575 HALDUMAR TER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 2575 HALDUMAR TER currently offering any rent specials?
2575 HALDUMAR TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2575 HALDUMAR TER pet-friendly?
No, 2575 HALDUMAR TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 2575 HALDUMAR TER offer parking?
No, 2575 HALDUMAR TER does not offer parking.
Does 2575 HALDUMAR TER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2575 HALDUMAR TER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2575 HALDUMAR TER have a pool?
No, 2575 HALDUMAR TER does not have a pool.
Does 2575 HALDUMAR TER have accessible units?
No, 2575 HALDUMAR TER does not have accessible units.
Does 2575 HALDUMAR TER have units with dishwashers?
No, 2575 HALDUMAR TER does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2575 HALDUMAR TER have units with air conditioning?
No, 2575 HALDUMAR TER does not have units with air conditioning.
