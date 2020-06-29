All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2575 HALDUMAR TER.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2575 HALDUMAR TER
Last updated June 3 2020 at 6:32 AM

2575 HALDUMAR TER

2575 Haldumar Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2575 Haldumar Terrace, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Riverside

Amenities

patio / balcony
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
Property Amenities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2575 HALDUMAR TER have any available units?
2575 HALDUMAR TER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2575 HALDUMAR TER currently offering any rent specials?
2575 HALDUMAR TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2575 HALDUMAR TER pet-friendly?
No, 2575 HALDUMAR TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2575 HALDUMAR TER offer parking?
No, 2575 HALDUMAR TER does not offer parking.
Does 2575 HALDUMAR TER have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2575 HALDUMAR TER does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2575 HALDUMAR TER have a pool?
No, 2575 HALDUMAR TER does not have a pool.
Does 2575 HALDUMAR TER have accessible units?
No, 2575 HALDUMAR TER does not have accessible units.
Does 2575 HALDUMAR TER have units with dishwashers?
No, 2575 HALDUMAR TER does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2575 HALDUMAR TER have units with air conditioning?
No, 2575 HALDUMAR TER does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Heron Walk
7400 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Sonoma Southside
7740 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
San Marco Village
2166 Dunsford Ter
Jacksonville, FL 32207
The Residences at Barnett
112 West Adams Street
Jacksonville, FL 32202
Ortega Village
4754 Ortega Hills Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244
The Loree
8649 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Fountains at Deerwood
7816 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cue Luxury Living
13504 Citicards Way
Jacksonville, FL 32258

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia