All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2561 Post ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2561 Post ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2561 Post ST

2561 Post Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2561 Post Street, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Riverside

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Extra Large Downstairs Unit - Formal Dining Room - Eat in Kitchen - Hardwood Floors - CH&A - Kitchen Equipped - Sun Porch - Off Street Parking

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2561 Post ST have any available units?
2561 Post ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2561 Post ST have?
Some of 2561 Post ST's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2561 Post ST currently offering any rent specials?
2561 Post ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2561 Post ST pet-friendly?
No, 2561 Post ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2561 Post ST offer parking?
No, 2561 Post ST does not offer parking.
Does 2561 Post ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2561 Post ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2561 Post ST have a pool?
No, 2561 Post ST does not have a pool.
Does 2561 Post ST have accessible units?
No, 2561 Post ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2561 Post ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2561 Post ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Place at Capper Landing
10535 Lem Turner Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
The Palms at 2800
2800 University Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Sola
8074 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Boat House Apartments
400 Century 21 Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Plantation
7061 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Villas at Dames Point Crossing
8291 Dames Point Crossing Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
The Loree
8649 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Antlers
8433 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia