All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2561 Post ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Jacksonville, FL
2561 Post ST
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
2561 Post ST
2561 Post Street
No Longer Available
Location
2561 Post Street, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Riverside
Amenities
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Extra Large Downstairs Unit - Formal Dining Room - Eat in Kitchen - Hardwood Floors - CH&A - Kitchen Equipped - Sun Porch - Off Street Parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2561 Post ST have any available units?
2561 Post ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2561 Post ST have?
Some of 2561 Post ST's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2561 Post ST currently offering any rent specials?
2561 Post ST isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2561 Post ST pet-friendly?
No, 2561 Post ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 2561 Post ST offer parking?
No, 2561 Post ST does not offer parking.
Does 2561 Post ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2561 Post ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2561 Post ST have a pool?
No, 2561 Post ST does not have a pool.
Does 2561 Post ST have accessible units?
No, 2561 Post ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2561 Post ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2561 Post ST does not have units with dishwashers.
