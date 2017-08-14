Rent Calculator
Jacksonville, FL
2540 SOUTHSIDE BLVD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
2540 SOUTHSIDE BLVD
2540 Southside Boulevard
·
No Longer Available
2540 Southside Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Holiday Hill
patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
ADORABLE 3 BEDROOM HOME ON 1/2 ACRE OF LAND. GREAT LOCATION, EASY ACCESS TO SHOPPING, DINING AND BEACHES. LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED IN RENT.
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Does 2540 SOUTHSIDE BLVD have any available units?
2540 SOUTHSIDE BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time.
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2540 SOUTHSIDE BLVD have?
Some of 2540 SOUTHSIDE BLVD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and microwave.
Amenities section
.
Is 2540 SOUTHSIDE BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
2540 SOUTHSIDE BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2540 SOUTHSIDE BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 2540 SOUTHSIDE BLVD is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 2540 SOUTHSIDE BLVD offer parking?
No, 2540 SOUTHSIDE BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 2540 SOUTHSIDE BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2540 SOUTHSIDE BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2540 SOUTHSIDE BLVD have a pool?
No, 2540 SOUTHSIDE BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 2540 SOUTHSIDE BLVD have accessible units?
No, 2540 SOUTHSIDE BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 2540 SOUTHSIDE BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2540 SOUTHSIDE BLVD has units with dishwashers.
