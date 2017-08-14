All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2540 SOUTHSIDE BLVD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2540 SOUTHSIDE BLVD
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2540 SOUTHSIDE BLVD

2540 Southside Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Holiday Hill
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2540 Southside Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Holiday Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
ADORABLE 3 BEDROOM HOME ON 1/2 ACRE OF LAND. GREAT LOCATION, EASY ACCESS TO SHOPPING, DINING AND BEACHES. LAWN MAINTENANCE INCLUDED IN RENT.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2540 SOUTHSIDE BLVD have any available units?
2540 SOUTHSIDE BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2540 SOUTHSIDE BLVD have?
Some of 2540 SOUTHSIDE BLVD's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2540 SOUTHSIDE BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
2540 SOUTHSIDE BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2540 SOUTHSIDE BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 2540 SOUTHSIDE BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2540 SOUTHSIDE BLVD offer parking?
No, 2540 SOUTHSIDE BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 2540 SOUTHSIDE BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2540 SOUTHSIDE BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2540 SOUTHSIDE BLVD have a pool?
No, 2540 SOUTHSIDE BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 2540 SOUTHSIDE BLVD have accessible units?
No, 2540 SOUTHSIDE BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 2540 SOUTHSIDE BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2540 SOUTHSIDE BLVD has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Place at Capper Landing
10535 Lem Turner Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Heron Walk
7400 Powers Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Integra River Run
14050 Integra Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Deerwood Park Apartments
4435 Touchton Road
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Ocean Blue
2701 Mayport Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32233
The Wimberly At Deerwood
9727 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Laurel Pointe Apartments
3000 Coronet Ln
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Portiva
6898 AC Skinner Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia