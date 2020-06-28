Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2532 HERSCHEL ST.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2532 HERSCHEL ST
Last updated August 28 2019 at 6:15 AM
1 of 7
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2532 HERSCHEL ST
2532 Herschel St
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Riverside
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Location
2532 Herschel St, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Riverside
Amenities
carport
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
True one-bedroom apartment in the heart of Riverside! Separate living room and kitchen. one-car carport. ** Available 10/05/2019 ** Photos are of similar unit in building.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2532 HERSCHEL ST have any available units?
2532 HERSCHEL ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 2532 HERSCHEL ST currently offering any rent specials?
2532 HERSCHEL ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2532 HERSCHEL ST pet-friendly?
No, 2532 HERSCHEL ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 2532 HERSCHEL ST offer parking?
Yes, 2532 HERSCHEL ST offers parking.
Does 2532 HERSCHEL ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2532 HERSCHEL ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2532 HERSCHEL ST have a pool?
No, 2532 HERSCHEL ST does not have a pool.
Does 2532 HERSCHEL ST have accessible units?
No, 2532 HERSCHEL ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2532 HERSCHEL ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2532 HERSCHEL ST does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2532 HERSCHEL ST have units with air conditioning?
No, 2532 HERSCHEL ST does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Top 10 Tips for Saving on Rent
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Lakewood Village
1542 Arcadia Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Seagrass Apartments
1701 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Elements of Belle Rive
10010 Belle Rive Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Century Deerwood Park
8450 Gate Pkwy W
Jacksonville, FL 32216
Southside Villas
8745 Palm Breeze Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cabana Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cue Luxury Living
13504 Citicards Way
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Green Tree Place
9480 Princeton Square Blvd S
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Similar Pages
Jacksonville 1 Bedrooms
Jacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly Apartments
Jacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Gainesville, FL
Palm Coast, FL
Brunswick, GA
Jacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FL
Atlantic Beach, FL
Palm Valley, FL
Lakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FL
Yulee, FL
Fernandina Beach, FL
St. Marys, GA
Nearby Neighborhoods
Windy Hill
Golden Glades The Woods
Deerwood
Baymeadows
East Arlington
Sandalwood
Secret Cove
North Beach
Apartments Near Colleges
Edward Waters College
Jacksonville University
University of North Florida
Florida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia