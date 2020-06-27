All apartments in Jacksonville
2527 WHISPERING WOODS BLVD

2527 Whispering Woods Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2527 Whispering Woods Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sandalwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
ceiling fan
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Cute 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhouse convenient to UNF, St Johns Town Center and Mayport. Freshly painted interior. Private patio off owner's suite. Split-bedroom floor plan. Sorry, no pets. ** Available now ***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2527 WHISPERING WOODS BLVD have any available units?
2527 WHISPERING WOODS BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2527 WHISPERING WOODS BLVD have?
Some of 2527 WHISPERING WOODS BLVD's amenities include patio / balcony, ceiling fan, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2527 WHISPERING WOODS BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
2527 WHISPERING WOODS BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2527 WHISPERING WOODS BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 2527 WHISPERING WOODS BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2527 WHISPERING WOODS BLVD offer parking?
No, 2527 WHISPERING WOODS BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 2527 WHISPERING WOODS BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2527 WHISPERING WOODS BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2527 WHISPERING WOODS BLVD have a pool?
No, 2527 WHISPERING WOODS BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 2527 WHISPERING WOODS BLVD have accessible units?
No, 2527 WHISPERING WOODS BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 2527 WHISPERING WOODS BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2527 WHISPERING WOODS BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
