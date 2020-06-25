Rent Calculator
Jacksonville, FL
2527 Summit St.
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:35 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2527 Summit St.
2527 Summit St
·
No Longer Available
Jacksonville
Location
2527 Summit St, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Mixon Town
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Fenced in 3/1 for rent - Cozy 3/1 home ready for rent.
(RLNE4919550)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2527 Summit St. have any available units?
2527 Summit St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 2527 Summit St. currently offering any rent specials?
2527 Summit St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2527 Summit St. pet-friendly?
No, 2527 Summit St. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 2527 Summit St. offer parking?
No, 2527 Summit St. does not offer parking.
Does 2527 Summit St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2527 Summit St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2527 Summit St. have a pool?
No, 2527 Summit St. does not have a pool.
Does 2527 Summit St. have accessible units?
No, 2527 Summit St. does not have accessible units.
Does 2527 Summit St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2527 Summit St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2527 Summit St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 2527 Summit St. does not have units with air conditioning.
