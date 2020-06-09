All apartments in Jacksonville
2527 Britany Lakes Lane
2527 Britany Lakes Lane

2527 Britney Lakes Ln · No Longer Available
Location

2527 Britney Lakes Ln, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Jacksonville Farms-Terrace

Amenities

in unit laundry
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
walk in closets
Property Amenities
pool
Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath house with 2 living area rooms. The master suite has an impressive walk in closet. Comes with Washer and Dryer included. The neighborhood has an Amenity Center with a swimming pool.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2527 Britany Lakes Lane have any available units?
2527 Britany Lakes Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2527 Britany Lakes Lane currently offering any rent specials?
2527 Britany Lakes Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2527 Britany Lakes Lane pet-friendly?
No, 2527 Britany Lakes Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2527 Britany Lakes Lane offer parking?
No, 2527 Britany Lakes Lane does not offer parking.
Does 2527 Britany Lakes Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2527 Britany Lakes Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2527 Britany Lakes Lane have a pool?
Yes, 2527 Britany Lakes Lane has a pool.
Does 2527 Britany Lakes Lane have accessible units?
No, 2527 Britany Lakes Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 2527 Britany Lakes Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 2527 Britany Lakes Lane does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2527 Britany Lakes Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 2527 Britany Lakes Lane does not have units with air conditioning.

