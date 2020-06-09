Spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath house with 2 living area rooms. The master suite has an impressive walk in closet. Comes with Washer and Dryer included. The neighborhood has an Amenity Center with a swimming pool.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2527 Britany Lakes Lane have any available units?
2527 Britany Lakes Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.