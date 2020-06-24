All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2515 MELSON AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2515 MELSON AVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2515 MELSON AVE

2515 Melson Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2515 Melson Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Allendale

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2515 MELSON AVE have any available units?
2515 MELSON AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2515 MELSON AVE have?
Some of 2515 MELSON AVE's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2515 MELSON AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2515 MELSON AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2515 MELSON AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2515 MELSON AVE is pet friendly.
Does 2515 MELSON AVE offer parking?
No, 2515 MELSON AVE does not offer parking.
Does 2515 MELSON AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2515 MELSON AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2515 MELSON AVE have a pool?
No, 2515 MELSON AVE does not have a pool.
Does 2515 MELSON AVE have accessible units?
No, 2515 MELSON AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2515 MELSON AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2515 MELSON AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Waterford at Mandarin Apartments
11247 San Jose Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32223
Luxor Club
13800 Egrets Nest Drive
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Brooklyn Riverside
100 Magnolia St
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Moncler Huntington
3333 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
La Palma
5522 Playa Way #1
Jacksonville, FL 32211
The Enclave
13300 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Coquina Bay Apartments
3709 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Evergreen Club
9611 Southbrook Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia