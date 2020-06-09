All apartments in Jacksonville
249 West 44th Street

249 44th Street West · No Longer Available
Location

249 44th Street West, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Brentwood

Amenities

Great opportunity in the Laurel Terrace neighborhood. This is a three bedroom, one bath house with a new roof.
This 3 bedroom, 1 bath has freshly installed carpet, newly painted walls and a covered car port.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 249 West 44th Street have any available units?
249 West 44th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 249 West 44th Street have?
Some of 249 West 44th Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 249 West 44th Street currently offering any rent specials?
249 West 44th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 249 West 44th Street pet-friendly?
No, 249 West 44th Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 249 West 44th Street offer parking?
Yes, 249 West 44th Street offers parking.
Does 249 West 44th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 249 West 44th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 249 West 44th Street have a pool?
No, 249 West 44th Street does not have a pool.
Does 249 West 44th Street have accessible units?
No, 249 West 44th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 249 West 44th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 249 West 44th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
