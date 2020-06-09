249 44th Street West, Jacksonville, FL 32208 Brentwood
Amenities
on-site laundry
patio / balcony
carport
carpet
range
oven
Unit Amenities
carpet
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Great opportunity in the Laurel Terrace neighborhood. This is a three bedroom, one bath house with a new roof. This 3 bedroom, 1 bath has freshly installed carpet, newly painted walls and a covered car port.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 249 West 44th Street have any available units?
249 West 44th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.