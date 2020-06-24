All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2486 THE WOODS DR E.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2486 THE WOODS DR E
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2486 THE WOODS DR E

2486 the Woods Drive East · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Golden Glades-The Woods
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2486 the Woods Drive East, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Golden Glades-The Woods

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
Cozy home situated on a lake with fenced in yard, wood laminate floors, and neutral paint. Split bedroom floor plan, plenty of storage space, and room to play or entertain in the back yard. Community pool, clubhouse, playground, and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2486 THE WOODS DR E have any available units?
2486 THE WOODS DR E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2486 THE WOODS DR E have?
Some of 2486 THE WOODS DR E's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2486 THE WOODS DR E currently offering any rent specials?
2486 THE WOODS DR E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2486 THE WOODS DR E pet-friendly?
No, 2486 THE WOODS DR E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2486 THE WOODS DR E offer parking?
No, 2486 THE WOODS DR E does not offer parking.
Does 2486 THE WOODS DR E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2486 THE WOODS DR E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2486 THE WOODS DR E have a pool?
Yes, 2486 THE WOODS DR E has a pool.
Does 2486 THE WOODS DR E have accessible units?
No, 2486 THE WOODS DR E does not have accessible units.
Does 2486 THE WOODS DR E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2486 THE WOODS DR E has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Best Practices for Choosing a Neighborhood for a Family
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Place at Capper Landing
10535 Lem Turner Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32218
Palm Trace
6870 103rd St
Jacksonville, FL 32210
Beach Villas
11555 Beach Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Oaks on Monument
401 Monument Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Bay Club
9009 Western Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Menlo
11390 Square St
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Canyon Square
8030 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
Ortega Village
4754 Ortega Hills Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32244

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia