Jacksonville, FL
2481 W 25th St
Last updated April 27 2019 at 1:21 PM

2481 W 25th St

2481 West 25th Street · No Longer Available
Location

2481 West 25th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Grand Park

Amenities

pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/d8716bf03f ----
Check out this adorable 1,136 square foot home for rent! Features fresh paint, appliances, central heating/air, etc. Pet friendly with breed approval and non-refundable pet fee. Apply online today!

BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com
Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2481 W 25th St have any available units?
2481 W 25th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2481 W 25th St currently offering any rent specials?
2481 W 25th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2481 W 25th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 2481 W 25th St is pet friendly.
Does 2481 W 25th St offer parking?
No, 2481 W 25th St does not offer parking.
Does 2481 W 25th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2481 W 25th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2481 W 25th St have a pool?
No, 2481 W 25th St does not have a pool.
Does 2481 W 25th St have accessible units?
No, 2481 W 25th St does not have accessible units.
Does 2481 W 25th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 2481 W 25th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2481 W 25th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 2481 W 25th St has units with air conditioning.

