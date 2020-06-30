Rent Calculator
Last updated March 19 2020 at 11:17 PM
1 of 1
2470 VERNON ST
2470 Vernon Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2470 Vernon Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Grand Park
Amenities
parking
air conditioning
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Large homme with three bed rooms and two baths. Fenced in back yard. mostly tiledCentral heat and air.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2470 VERNON ST have any available units?
2470 VERNON ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2470 VERNON ST have?
Some of 2470 VERNON ST's amenities include parking, air conditioning, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2470 VERNON ST currently offering any rent specials?
2470 VERNON ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2470 VERNON ST pet-friendly?
No, 2470 VERNON ST is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 2470 VERNON ST offer parking?
Yes, 2470 VERNON ST offers parking.
Does 2470 VERNON ST have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2470 VERNON ST does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2470 VERNON ST have a pool?
No, 2470 VERNON ST does not have a pool.
Does 2470 VERNON ST have accessible units?
No, 2470 VERNON ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2470 VERNON ST have units with dishwashers?
No, 2470 VERNON ST does not have units with dishwashers.
