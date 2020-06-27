2466 Wilmont Ave

Amenities

Tastefully remodeled home in Highlands. This charming ranch style home features 3 beds, 2 baths with a living/dining combo and separate den/family room! Gorgeous kitchen with 42" espresso cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Stunning Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring throughout. Brand new light fixtures and doors, New bathroom with granite counter, freshly painted inside & out, new roof, fully re-piped, brand new HVAC. Fully fenced-in and private backyard perfect for gathering and entertainment. This home is move in ready!

NON SMOKERS ONLY. Pets with landlord approval and a non-refundable pet fee of $300 per pet. Property managers are local - So we are quick to respond to our tenants' needs.

Security deposit is 1 month's rent. There is a $50 application fee upon approval. Tenants are responsible for all utilities.

Qualifications:

- No evictions or felonies in the past 5 years

- Make 3 times the rent amount in gross income (before taxes)

- Provide 2 previous landlord contact information *unless you are a previous homeowner

If you meet these qualifications, call today to schedule your showing!