2466 Wilmont Ave
2466 Wilmont Ave

2466 Wilmont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2466 Wilmont Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Highlands

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
carport
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Tastefully remodeled home in Highlands. This charming ranch style home features 3 beds, 2 baths with a living/dining combo and separate den/family room! Gorgeous kitchen with 42" espresso cabinets, granite counters, stainless steel appliances. Stunning Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring throughout. Brand new light fixtures and doors, New bathroom with granite counter, freshly painted inside & out, new roof, fully re-piped, brand new HVAC. Fully fenced-in and private backyard perfect for gathering and entertainment. This home is move in ready!
NON SMOKERS ONLY. Pets with landlord approval and a non-refundable pet fee of $300 per pet. Property managers are local - So we are quick to respond to our tenants' needs.
Security deposit is 1 month's rent. There is a $50 application fee upon approval. Tenants are responsible for all utilities.
Qualifications:
- No evictions or felonies in the past 5 years
- Make 3 times the rent amount in gross income (before taxes)
- Provide 2 previous landlord contact information *unless you are a previous homeowner
If you meet these qualifications, call today to schedule your showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Parking Details: Covered lot.

