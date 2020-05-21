2460 TWIN SPRINGS DR N

2460 Twin Springs Dr S, Jacksonville, FL 32246 Golden Glades-The Woods
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
Enjoy this fenced in back yard with an inground pool! 4BR/2BA home located in the heart of Southside. Fireplace, open floor plan, split bedrooms, master bath with garden tub and separate shower. Convenient to Mayport.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
