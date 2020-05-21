All apartments in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, FL
2460 TWIN SPRINGS DR N
Last updated August 6 2019 at 11:54 AM

2460 TWIN SPRINGS DR N

2460 Twin Springs Dr S · No Longer Available
Location

2460 Twin Springs Dr S, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Golden Glades-The Woods

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
bathtub
Enjoy this fenced in back yard with an inground pool! 4BR/2BA home located in the heart of Southside. Fireplace, open floor plan, split bedrooms, master bath with garden tub and separate shower. Convenient to Mayport.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2460 TWIN SPRINGS DR N have any available units?
2460 TWIN SPRINGS DR N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2460 TWIN SPRINGS DR N have?
Some of 2460 TWIN SPRINGS DR N's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2460 TWIN SPRINGS DR N currently offering any rent specials?
2460 TWIN SPRINGS DR N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2460 TWIN SPRINGS DR N pet-friendly?
No, 2460 TWIN SPRINGS DR N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2460 TWIN SPRINGS DR N offer parking?
No, 2460 TWIN SPRINGS DR N does not offer parking.
Does 2460 TWIN SPRINGS DR N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2460 TWIN SPRINGS DR N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2460 TWIN SPRINGS DR N have a pool?
Yes, 2460 TWIN SPRINGS DR N has a pool.
Does 2460 TWIN SPRINGS DR N have accessible units?
No, 2460 TWIN SPRINGS DR N does not have accessible units.
Does 2460 TWIN SPRINGS DR N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2460 TWIN SPRINGS DR N has units with dishwashers.
