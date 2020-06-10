Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2447 CINNAMON SPRINGS TRL
Last updated April 3 2019 at 9:13 AM
1 of 11
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2447 CINNAMON SPRINGS TRL
2447 Cinnamon Springs Trail
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2447 Cinnamon Springs Trail, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Golden Glades-The Woods
Amenities
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 3/2 bath home features 1537 sq ft of living area and 2 car garage. Fenced and Ready for occupancy soon! Call us today! Pets possible w/non refundable pet fee.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2447 CINNAMON SPRINGS TRL have any available units?
2447 CINNAMON SPRINGS TRL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2447 CINNAMON SPRINGS TRL have?
Some of 2447 CINNAMON SPRINGS TRL's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2447 CINNAMON SPRINGS TRL currently offering any rent specials?
2447 CINNAMON SPRINGS TRL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2447 CINNAMON SPRINGS TRL pet-friendly?
Yes, 2447 CINNAMON SPRINGS TRL is pet friendly.
Does 2447 CINNAMON SPRINGS TRL offer parking?
Yes, 2447 CINNAMON SPRINGS TRL offers parking.
Does 2447 CINNAMON SPRINGS TRL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2447 CINNAMON SPRINGS TRL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2447 CINNAMON SPRINGS TRL have a pool?
No, 2447 CINNAMON SPRINGS TRL does not have a pool.
Does 2447 CINNAMON SPRINGS TRL have accessible units?
No, 2447 CINNAMON SPRINGS TRL does not have accessible units.
Does 2447 CINNAMON SPRINGS TRL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2447 CINNAMON SPRINGS TRL has units with dishwashers.
