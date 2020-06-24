All apartments in Jacksonville
2443-1 WHISPERING WOODS BLVD

2443 Whispering Woods Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

2443 Whispering Woods Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sandalwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
air conditioning
ceiling fan
carpet
Great little townhouse with newer carpet, paint, ceiling fans and central HVAC. 2 bedrooms, 2 fulls baths with new vanities, fenced in patio. Sorry, no pets. ** Available now **Application requirements listed under documents

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2443-1 WHISPERING WOODS BLVD have any available units?
2443-1 WHISPERING WOODS BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2443-1 WHISPERING WOODS BLVD have?
Some of 2443-1 WHISPERING WOODS BLVD's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2443-1 WHISPERING WOODS BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
2443-1 WHISPERING WOODS BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2443-1 WHISPERING WOODS BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 2443-1 WHISPERING WOODS BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2443-1 WHISPERING WOODS BLVD offer parking?
Yes, 2443-1 WHISPERING WOODS BLVD offers parking.
Does 2443-1 WHISPERING WOODS BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2443-1 WHISPERING WOODS BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2443-1 WHISPERING WOODS BLVD have a pool?
No, 2443-1 WHISPERING WOODS BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 2443-1 WHISPERING WOODS BLVD have accessible units?
No, 2443-1 WHISPERING WOODS BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 2443-1 WHISPERING WOODS BLVD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2443-1 WHISPERING WOODS BLVD does not have units with dishwashers.
