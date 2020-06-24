2443-1 WHISPERING WOODS BLVD

Great little townhouse with newer carpet, paint, ceiling fans and central HVAC. 2 bedrooms, 2 fulls baths with new vanities, fenced in patio. Sorry, no pets. ** Available now **Application requirements listed under documents
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
