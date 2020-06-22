Rent Calculator
Jacksonville, FL
/
2426 WATTLE TREE RD
2426 WATTLE TREE RD
2426 Wattle Tree Rd W
No Longer Available
Location
2426 Wattle Tree Rd W, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sandalwood
Amenities
patio / balcony
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
This house is perfect home. Located within walking distance to Sandelwood high School. Fenced yard with deck with view of pond. the bonus room clould be used as forth bedroom
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2426 WATTLE TREE RD have any available units?
2426 WATTLE TREE RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 2426 WATTLE TREE RD currently offering any rent specials?
2426 WATTLE TREE RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2426 WATTLE TREE RD pet-friendly?
No, 2426 WATTLE TREE RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 2426 WATTLE TREE RD offer parking?
No, 2426 WATTLE TREE RD does not offer parking.
Does 2426 WATTLE TREE RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2426 WATTLE TREE RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2426 WATTLE TREE RD have a pool?
No, 2426 WATTLE TREE RD does not have a pool.
Does 2426 WATTLE TREE RD have accessible units?
No, 2426 WATTLE TREE RD does not have accessible units.
Does 2426 WATTLE TREE RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2426 WATTLE TREE RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2426 WATTLE TREE RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2426 WATTLE TREE RD does not have units with air conditioning.
