Last updated October 16 2019 at 4:50 AM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2420 Van Gundy Rd
2420 Van Gundy Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Jacksonville
Pet Friendly Places
Dog Friendly Apartments
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Pool
Location
2420 Van Gundy Road, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Lake Forest Hills
Amenities
hardwood floors
air conditioning
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Home is available for for rent. Section 8/ HUD Accepted on home!
Area Schools:
PK-5- Sallye B. Mathis Elementary School
6-8- Jean Ribault Middle School
9-12- Jean Ribault High School
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2420 Van Gundy Rd have any available units?
2420 Van Gundy Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2420 Van Gundy Rd have?
Some of 2420 Van Gundy Rd's amenities include hardwood floors, air conditioning, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2420 Van Gundy Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2420 Van Gundy Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2420 Van Gundy Rd pet-friendly?
No, 2420 Van Gundy Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 2420 Van Gundy Rd offer parking?
No, 2420 Van Gundy Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2420 Van Gundy Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2420 Van Gundy Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2420 Van Gundy Rd have a pool?
No, 2420 Van Gundy Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2420 Van Gundy Rd have accessible units?
No, 2420 Van Gundy Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2420 Van Gundy Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2420 Van Gundy Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
