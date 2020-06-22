All apartments in Jacksonville
2412 Alden Trace Boulevard West
2412 Alden Trace Boulevard West

2412 W Alden Trace Blvd · No Longer Available
Location

2412 W Alden Trace Blvd, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sandalwood

pet friendly
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions, felonies, violent crimes or fraud, and a good credit history. Pets are welcome with a $300 non-refundable pet fee (restrictions apply). Application for this property is made at www.brandywinehomesusa.com. The application fee is $35. Anyone 18 years or older who will be living in the home full-time must submit a separate application.

This home is not offered by the owner on Craigslist. Beware of scams.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,275, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,275, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2412 Alden Trace Boulevard West have any available units?
2412 Alden Trace Boulevard West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2412 Alden Trace Boulevard West currently offering any rent specials?
2412 Alden Trace Boulevard West isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2412 Alden Trace Boulevard West pet-friendly?
Yes, 2412 Alden Trace Boulevard West is pet friendly.
Does 2412 Alden Trace Boulevard West offer parking?
No, 2412 Alden Trace Boulevard West does not offer parking.
Does 2412 Alden Trace Boulevard West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2412 Alden Trace Boulevard West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2412 Alden Trace Boulevard West have a pool?
No, 2412 Alden Trace Boulevard West does not have a pool.
Does 2412 Alden Trace Boulevard West have accessible units?
No, 2412 Alden Trace Boulevard West does not have accessible units.
Does 2412 Alden Trace Boulevard West have units with dishwashers?
No, 2412 Alden Trace Boulevard West does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2412 Alden Trace Boulevard West have units with air conditioning?
No, 2412 Alden Trace Boulevard West does not have units with air conditioning.
