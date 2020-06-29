Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2403 HIRSCH AVE
Last updated April 29 2020 at 10:51 PM
1 of 17
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2403 HIRSCH AVE
2403 Hirsch Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Location
2403 Hirsch Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32216
Sans Souci
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This 2Bed/1Bath Home has been completely updated! Beautiful Kitchen and Large Bathroom. Both rooms have walk-in closets. This home also features a huge fenced in backyard and a 1 car garage.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2403 HIRSCH AVE have any available units?
2403 HIRSCH AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2403 HIRSCH AVE have?
Some of 2403 HIRSCH AVE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2403 HIRSCH AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2403 HIRSCH AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2403 HIRSCH AVE pet-friendly?
No, 2403 HIRSCH AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 2403 HIRSCH AVE offer parking?
Yes, 2403 HIRSCH AVE offers parking.
Does 2403 HIRSCH AVE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2403 HIRSCH AVE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2403 HIRSCH AVE have a pool?
No, 2403 HIRSCH AVE does not have a pool.
Does 2403 HIRSCH AVE have accessible units?
No, 2403 HIRSCH AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2403 HIRSCH AVE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2403 HIRSCH AVE has units with dishwashers.
