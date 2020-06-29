2403 HIRSCH AVE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This 2Bed/1Bath Home has been completely updated! Beautiful Kitchen and Large Bathroom. Both rooms have walk-in closets. This home also features a huge fenced in backyard and a 1 car garage.