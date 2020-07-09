All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated May 17 2020 at 5:08 AM

2386 ADAMS LAKE BLVD

2386 Adams Lake Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

2386 Adams Lake Boulevard, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Jacksonville Farms-Terrace

Amenities

dishwasher
ceiling fan
game room
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
range
Property Amenities
game room
Spacious four bedroom house 2 and half bathSpacious game room upstairs

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2386 ADAMS LAKE BLVD have any available units?
2386 ADAMS LAKE BLVD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2386 ADAMS LAKE BLVD have?
Some of 2386 ADAMS LAKE BLVD's amenities include dishwasher, ceiling fan, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2386 ADAMS LAKE BLVD currently offering any rent specials?
2386 ADAMS LAKE BLVD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2386 ADAMS LAKE BLVD pet-friendly?
No, 2386 ADAMS LAKE BLVD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2386 ADAMS LAKE BLVD offer parking?
No, 2386 ADAMS LAKE BLVD does not offer parking.
Does 2386 ADAMS LAKE BLVD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2386 ADAMS LAKE BLVD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2386 ADAMS LAKE BLVD have a pool?
No, 2386 ADAMS LAKE BLVD does not have a pool.
Does 2386 ADAMS LAKE BLVD have accessible units?
No, 2386 ADAMS LAKE BLVD does not have accessible units.
Does 2386 ADAMS LAKE BLVD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2386 ADAMS LAKE BLVD has units with dishwashers.

