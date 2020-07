Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher recently renovated ceiling fan microwave

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautifully remodeled home in convenient Pine Bluff. Wood floors through out, gourmet kitchen, screen porch, fenced backyard. Tons of light with numerous skylights. Lawn maintenance included with rent (cutting and edging). Be close to it all - UNF, Mayport, St Johns Town Center, downtown and a short car ride to the beach! ** Available now **