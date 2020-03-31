All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2370 1ST AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2370 1ST AVE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2370 1ST AVE

2370 1st Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2370 1st Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Riverview

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 3 bedroom home is move in ready! The home comes with a refrigerator, range, washer/dryer hook ups as well as many other amenities. Pets are welcome. Call or email us to schedule your showing today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2370 1ST AVE have any available units?
2370 1ST AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2370 1ST AVE have?
Some of 2370 1ST AVE's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2370 1ST AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2370 1ST AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2370 1ST AVE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2370 1ST AVE is pet friendly.
Does 2370 1ST AVE offer parking?
No, 2370 1ST AVE does not offer parking.
Does 2370 1ST AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2370 1ST AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2370 1ST AVE have a pool?
No, 2370 1ST AVE does not have a pool.
Does 2370 1ST AVE have accessible units?
No, 2370 1ST AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2370 1ST AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2370 1ST AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakewood Village
1542 Arcadia Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
JTB
8876 A.C. Skinner Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Bentley Green Apartments
8214 Princeton Square Blvd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Beach Villas
11555 Beach Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Plantation
7061 Old Kings Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32217
The Vue at Baymeadows
8335 Freedom Crossing Trl
Jacksonville, FL 32256
La Palma
5522 Playa Way #1
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Crescent Ridge
2001 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia