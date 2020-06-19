This lovely 3Br/1ba house has a separate dining area and a nice size living room. Original hardwood floors. W/D hookup in utility room under the carport.And has a big fenced yard.All details must be verified.No sign on property.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2365 LANTANA AVE have any available units?
2365 LANTANA AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.