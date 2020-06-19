2365 LANTANA AVE

Amenities

w/d hookup hardwood floors carport range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking

This lovely 3Br/1ba house has a separate dining area and a nice size living room. Original hardwood floors. W/D hookup in utility room under the carport.And has a big fenced yard.All details must be verified.No sign on property.