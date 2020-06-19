All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2365 LANTANA AVE

2365 Lantana Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2365 Lantana Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Edgewood Manor

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
carport
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
This lovely 3Br/1ba house has a separate dining area and a nice size living room. Original hardwood floors. W/D hookup in utility room under the carport.And has a big fenced yard.All details must be verified.No sign on property.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2365 LANTANA AVE have any available units?
2365 LANTANA AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2365 LANTANA AVE have?
Some of 2365 LANTANA AVE's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2365 LANTANA AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2365 LANTANA AVE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2365 LANTANA AVE pet-friendly?
No, 2365 LANTANA AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2365 LANTANA AVE offer parking?
Yes, 2365 LANTANA AVE does offer parking.
Does 2365 LANTANA AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2365 LANTANA AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2365 LANTANA AVE have a pool?
No, 2365 LANTANA AVE does not have a pool.
Does 2365 LANTANA AVE have accessible units?
No, 2365 LANTANA AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2365 LANTANA AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2365 LANTANA AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
