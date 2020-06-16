All apartments in Jacksonville
2364 D Street
2364 D Street

2364 D Street · No Longer Available
Location

2364 D Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Magnolia Gardens

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This cute home is ready for your family! Recently renovated, wood floors in a quiet neighborhood. This home won't last long.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2364 D Street have any available units?
2364 D Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2364 D Street currently offering any rent specials?
2364 D Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2364 D Street pet-friendly?
No, 2364 D Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2364 D Street offer parking?
No, 2364 D Street does not offer parking.
Does 2364 D Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2364 D Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2364 D Street have a pool?
No, 2364 D Street does not have a pool.
Does 2364 D Street have accessible units?
No, 2364 D Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2364 D Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2364 D Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2364 D Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2364 D Street does not have units with air conditioning.
