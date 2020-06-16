Rent Calculator
2364 D Street
2364 D Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
2364 D Street, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Magnolia Gardens
Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This cute home is ready for your family! Recently renovated, wood floors in a quiet neighborhood. This home won't last long.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2364 D Street have any available units?
2364 D Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 2364 D Street currently offering any rent specials?
2364 D Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2364 D Street pet-friendly?
No, 2364 D Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 2364 D Street offer parking?
No, 2364 D Street does not offer parking.
Does 2364 D Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2364 D Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2364 D Street have a pool?
No, 2364 D Street does not have a pool.
Does 2364 D Street have accessible units?
No, 2364 D Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2364 D Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2364 D Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2364 D Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2364 D Street does not have units with air conditioning.
