3 bedroom home with new carpet, ceiling fans and more! Home has W/D connection for stackable machine only. Come check it out, Section 8 OK! Area Schools K-5: Henry F Kite Elementary 6-8: Jean Ribault Middle 9-12: Jean Ribault High
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2356 3rd Ave have any available units?
2356 3rd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.