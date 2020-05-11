All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated September 10 2019

2356 3rd Ave

2356 3rd Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2356 3rd Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Riverview

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
oven
range
w/d hookup
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
3 bedroom home with new carpet, ceiling fans and more! Home has W/D connection for stackable machine only. Come check it out, Section 8 OK!
Area Schools
K-5: Henry F Kite Elementary
6-8: Jean Ribault Middle
9-12: Jean Ribault High

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2356 3rd Ave have any available units?
2356 3rd Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2356 3rd Ave have?
Some of 2356 3rd Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, air conditioning, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2356 3rd Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2356 3rd Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2356 3rd Ave pet-friendly?
No, 2356 3rd Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2356 3rd Ave offer parking?
No, 2356 3rd Ave does not offer parking.
Does 2356 3rd Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2356 3rd Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2356 3rd Ave have a pool?
No, 2356 3rd Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2356 3rd Ave have accessible units?
No, 2356 3rd Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2356 3rd Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2356 3rd Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
