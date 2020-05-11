2346 LEONID RD

Amenities

hardwood floors recently renovated microwave range refrigerator

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

property a beauty! new kitchen cabinets & counters. Roof is less than 5 years old.New electrical. Public Sewer lines recently replaced. new water heater. Original wood floors are a hidden treasure! Convenient to shopping & schools. this is a MUST SEE!