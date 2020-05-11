All apartments in Jacksonville
2346 LEONID RD

2346 Leonid Road · No Longer Available
Location

2346 Leonid Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Highlands

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
property a beauty! new kitchen cabinets & counters. Roof is less than 5 years old.New electrical. Public Sewer lines recently replaced. new water heater. Original wood floors are a hidden treasure! Convenient to shopping & schools. this is a MUST SEE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2346 LEONID RD have any available units?
2346 LEONID RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2346 LEONID RD have?
Some of 2346 LEONID RD's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2346 LEONID RD currently offering any rent specials?
2346 LEONID RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2346 LEONID RD pet-friendly?
No, 2346 LEONID RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2346 LEONID RD offer parking?
No, 2346 LEONID RD does not offer parking.
Does 2346 LEONID RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2346 LEONID RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2346 LEONID RD have a pool?
No, 2346 LEONID RD does not have a pool.
Does 2346 LEONID RD have accessible units?
No, 2346 LEONID RD does not have accessible units.
Does 2346 LEONID RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2346 LEONID RD does not have units with dishwashers.
