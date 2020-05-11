2346 LEONID RD

2346 Leonid Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218 Highlands
hardwood floors
recently renovated
microwave
range
refrigerator
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
property a beauty! new kitchen cabinets & counters. Roof is less than 5 years old.New electrical. Public Sewer lines recently replaced. new water heater. Original wood floors are a hidden treasure! Convenient to shopping & schools. this is a MUST SEE!
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
