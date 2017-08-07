Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2338 LANTANA AVE
Last updated March 14 2020 at 11:23 PM
1 of 13
2338 LANTANA AVE
2338 Lantana Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2338 Lantana Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32209
Edgewood Manor
Amenities
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2338 LANTANA AVE have any available units?
2338 LANTANA AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
Is 2338 LANTANA AVE currently offering any rent specials?
2338 LANTANA AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2338 LANTANA AVE pet-friendly?
No, 2338 LANTANA AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 2338 LANTANA AVE offer parking?
No, 2338 LANTANA AVE does not offer parking.
Does 2338 LANTANA AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2338 LANTANA AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2338 LANTANA AVE have a pool?
No, 2338 LANTANA AVE does not have a pool.
Does 2338 LANTANA AVE have accessible units?
No, 2338 LANTANA AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 2338 LANTANA AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 2338 LANTANA AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2338 LANTANA AVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2338 LANTANA AVE does not have units with air conditioning.
