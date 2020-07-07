All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 29 2019 at 1:28 PM

2338 Dolphin Ave

2338 Dolphin Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2338 Dolphin Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Highlands

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/b2ac870031 ----
Welcome home to this adorable 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom home available! Features 1 car garage, appliances, washer/dryer connections, & a large backyard! Pet friendly with breed approval and non-refundable pet fee. Apply online today!

BE AWARE of potential fraud. If you suspect one of our properties being listed fraudulently, please email: fraudalert@suncoastrentals.com
Suncoast Property Management does NOT ask any of our potential residents to wire funds. Our main office is located in Jacksonville, Florida and you can visit our website to verify any rental listing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2338 Dolphin Ave have any available units?
2338 Dolphin Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2338 Dolphin Ave currently offering any rent specials?
2338 Dolphin Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2338 Dolphin Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 2338 Dolphin Ave is pet friendly.
Does 2338 Dolphin Ave offer parking?
Yes, 2338 Dolphin Ave offers parking.
Does 2338 Dolphin Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2338 Dolphin Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2338 Dolphin Ave have a pool?
No, 2338 Dolphin Ave does not have a pool.
Does 2338 Dolphin Ave have accessible units?
No, 2338 Dolphin Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 2338 Dolphin Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 2338 Dolphin Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2338 Dolphin Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 2338 Dolphin Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

