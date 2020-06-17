2336 FORBES ST

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

RIVERSIDE / FIVE POINTS HISTORIC HOME FOR RENT. From Riverside, left on Post to left on Park to right on Osceola to left on Forbes to house on left. 1916 historic home charm with modern living! 4BR, 2BA, IKEA kitchen (SS R/R - updraft hood/DW/MW), butler pantry, new baths with tileand claw-foot tub, laundry room with front-loading W/D, LR with fireplace and mahogany inlaid floors, dining room with fireplace, original / period lighting throughout, open front porch, large rear deck with fencing and cottage gardens, sleeping porch, glass room off dining room, zoned CHA, 1 off-street parking space, $2,200 sec. dep, YARD MAINTENANCE INCLUDED, pets considered w.nrpf. [AV nslb sc] Available now.