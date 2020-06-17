All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

2336 FORBES ST

2336 Forbes Street · No Longer Available
Location

2336 Forbes Street, Jacksonville, FL 32204
Riverside

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
RIVERSIDE / FIVE POINTS HISTORIC HOME FOR RENT. From Riverside, left on Post to left on Park to right on Osceola to left on Forbes to house on left. 1916 historic home charm with modern living! 4BR, 2BA, IKEA kitchen (SS R/R - updraft hood/DW/MW), butler pantry, new baths with tileand claw-foot tub, laundry room with front-loading W/D, LR with fireplace and mahogany inlaid floors, dining room with fireplace, original / period lighting throughout, open front porch, large rear deck with fencing and cottage gardens, sleeping porch, glass room off dining room, zoned CHA, 1 off-street parking space, $2,200 sec. dep, YARD MAINTENANCE INCLUDED, pets considered w.nrpf. [AV nslb sc] Available now.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Street, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2336 FORBES ST have any available units?
2336 FORBES ST doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2336 FORBES ST have?
Some of 2336 FORBES ST's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2336 FORBES ST currently offering any rent specials?
2336 FORBES ST is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2336 FORBES ST pet-friendly?
Yes, 2336 FORBES ST is pet friendly.
Does 2336 FORBES ST offer parking?
Yes, 2336 FORBES ST offers parking.
Does 2336 FORBES ST have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2336 FORBES ST offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2336 FORBES ST have a pool?
No, 2336 FORBES ST does not have a pool.
Does 2336 FORBES ST have accessible units?
No, 2336 FORBES ST does not have accessible units.
Does 2336 FORBES ST have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2336 FORBES ST has units with dishwashers.
