Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2334 ROGERO RD
Last updated March 6 2020 at 6:11 AM
1 of 12
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2334 ROGERO RD
2334 Rogero Road
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2334 Rogero Road, Jacksonville, FL 32211
Lake Lucina
Amenities
w/d hookup
dishwasher
carport
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
Cute 3 bedroom 1 bath home, Central heat and air, dishwasher, living room, family room and dining room. Washer and dryer hookups, carport. large backyard.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Street, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2334 ROGERO RD have any available units?
2334 ROGERO RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2334 ROGERO RD have?
Some of 2334 ROGERO RD's amenities include w/d hookup, dishwasher, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2334 ROGERO RD currently offering any rent specials?
2334 ROGERO RD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2334 ROGERO RD pet-friendly?
No, 2334 ROGERO RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 2334 ROGERO RD offer parking?
Yes, 2334 ROGERO RD offers parking.
Does 2334 ROGERO RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2334 ROGERO RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2334 ROGERO RD have a pool?
No, 2334 ROGERO RD does not have a pool.
Does 2334 ROGERO RD have accessible units?
No, 2334 ROGERO RD does not have accessible units.
Does 2334 ROGERO RD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2334 ROGERO RD has units with dishwashers.
