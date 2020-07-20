Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2331 CHEROKEE COVE TRL
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 19
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
2331 CHEROKEE COVE TRL
2331 Cherokee Cove Trail
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Location
2331 Cherokee Cove Trail, Jacksonville, FL 32221
Jacksonville Farms-Terrace
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2331 CHEROKEE COVE TRL have any available units?
2331 CHEROKEE COVE TRL doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2331 CHEROKEE COVE TRL have?
Some of 2331 CHEROKEE COVE TRL's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2331 CHEROKEE COVE TRL currently offering any rent specials?
2331 CHEROKEE COVE TRL is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2331 CHEROKEE COVE TRL pet-friendly?
No, 2331 CHEROKEE COVE TRL is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 2331 CHEROKEE COVE TRL offer parking?
No, 2331 CHEROKEE COVE TRL does not offer parking.
Does 2331 CHEROKEE COVE TRL have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2331 CHEROKEE COVE TRL does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2331 CHEROKEE COVE TRL have a pool?
No, 2331 CHEROKEE COVE TRL does not have a pool.
Does 2331 CHEROKEE COVE TRL have accessible units?
No, 2331 CHEROKEE COVE TRL does not have accessible units.
Does 2331 CHEROKEE COVE TRL have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2331 CHEROKEE COVE TRL has units with dishwashers.
