Last updated October 6 2019 at 3:23 AM

2329 MILLER OAKS DR S

2329 Miller Oaks Drive South · No Longer Available
Location

2329 Miller Oaks Drive South, Jacksonville, FL 32217
Monclair

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful Home in excellent San Jose Neighorhood Near Bolles School. Large Fully Equipped Kitchen-Screened in porch-2 Car Garage-Large Master Bedroom with ensuite and 2 Walk in Closets-CH&A -Pet Ok w/ Fees

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2329 MILLER OAKS DR S have any available units?
2329 MILLER OAKS DR S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2329 MILLER OAKS DR S have?
Some of 2329 MILLER OAKS DR S's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2329 MILLER OAKS DR S currently offering any rent specials?
2329 MILLER OAKS DR S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2329 MILLER OAKS DR S pet-friendly?
Yes, 2329 MILLER OAKS DR S is pet friendly.
Does 2329 MILLER OAKS DR S offer parking?
Yes, 2329 MILLER OAKS DR S offers parking.
Does 2329 MILLER OAKS DR S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2329 MILLER OAKS DR S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2329 MILLER OAKS DR S have a pool?
No, 2329 MILLER OAKS DR S does not have a pool.
Does 2329 MILLER OAKS DR S have accessible units?
No, 2329 MILLER OAKS DR S does not have accessible units.
Does 2329 MILLER OAKS DR S have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2329 MILLER OAKS DR S has units with dishwashers.
