Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

Newly remodeled, very spacious 2BR 1BA now available!!! Brand new everything!!! Flooring, kitchen, bath, plumbing, electrical, central heat and air, laundry hook ups, large bedrooms, large open front porch. Close to I95, appliances included. Small pets considered with non refundable deposit.



Rent- $795

Deposit- $795



Requirements- 7 years no felonies or evictions. Income must be at least 2.5 times the monthly rent and verifiable.



Please call Doug Beck at 904-805-2287 for showings.