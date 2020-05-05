All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 232 W 46th St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
232 W 46th St
Last updated July 10 2019 at 7:17 AM

232 W 46th St

232 West 46th Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

232 West 46th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Brentwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming Pre-Midcentury Brick home. Hardwood floors. Cedar lined closets. Formal living & dining room. Eat-in kitchen. 9 ft ceilings. Large detached garage and work space. Needs TLC. Priced to sell well below value! Selling AS-IS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 W 46th St have any available units?
232 W 46th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 232 W 46th St have?
Some of 232 W 46th St's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 232 W 46th St currently offering any rent specials?
232 W 46th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 W 46th St pet-friendly?
No, 232 W 46th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 232 W 46th St offer parking?
Yes, 232 W 46th St offers parking.
Does 232 W 46th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 232 W 46th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 W 46th St have a pool?
No, 232 W 46th St does not have a pool.
Does 232 W 46th St have accessible units?
No, 232 W 46th St does not have accessible units.
Does 232 W 46th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 232 W 46th St does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Should I Live with a Roommate?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Volaris West Kernan
12517 Beach Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Bentley Green Apartments
8214 Princeton Square Blvd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Alaqua
13490 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
SOBA APARTMENTS
1444 Home Street
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Galleria Club
8680 Baymeadows Rd E
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The Fountains at Deerwood
7816 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Cape House
4460 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224
The Wimberly At Deerwood
9727 Touchton Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32246

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia