Jacksonville, FL
232 W 46th St
Last updated April 10 2019 at 7:43 AM

232 W 46th St

232 46th St W · No Longer Available
Location

232 46th St W, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Brentwood

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
garage
Charming Pre-Midcentury Brick home. Hardwood floors. Cedar lined closets. Formal living & dining room. Eat-in kitchen. 9 ft ceilings. Large detached garage and work space. Needs TLC. Priced to sell well below value! Selling AS-IS.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 232 W 46th St have any available units?
232 W 46th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 232 W 46th St have?
Some of 232 W 46th St's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 232 W 46th St currently offering any rent specials?
232 W 46th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 232 W 46th St pet-friendly?
No, 232 W 46th St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 232 W 46th St offer parking?
Yes, 232 W 46th St offers parking.
Does 232 W 46th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 232 W 46th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 232 W 46th St have a pool?
No, 232 W 46th St does not have a pool.
Does 232 W 46th St have accessible units?
No, 232 W 46th St does not have accessible units.
Does 232 W 46th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 232 W 46th St does not have units with dishwashers.

