Charming Pre-Midcentury Brick home. Hardwood floors. Cedar lined closets. Formal living & dining room. Eat-in kitchen. 9 ft ceilings. Large detached garage and work space. Needs TLC. Priced to sell well below value! Selling AS-IS.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 232 W 46th St have any available units?
232 W 46th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.