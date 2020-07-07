All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2319 Chartley Lane N..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2319 Chartley Lane N.
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

2319 Chartley Lane N.

2319 Chartley Lane North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Sandalwood
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

2319 Chartley Lane North, Jacksonville, FL 32246
Sandalwood

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
playground
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
playground
- Great area!! Spacious 4/2 New paint. Playground across street, high ceilings, screened porch, washer, dryer included. Bedrooms split plan, garden tub plus shower in master. Fireplace. in living room. Separate dining room.

(RLNE3384139)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2319 Chartley Lane N. have any available units?
2319 Chartley Lane N. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2319 Chartley Lane N. have?
Some of 2319 Chartley Lane N.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and playground. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2319 Chartley Lane N. currently offering any rent specials?
2319 Chartley Lane N. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2319 Chartley Lane N. pet-friendly?
No, 2319 Chartley Lane N. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2319 Chartley Lane N. offer parking?
No, 2319 Chartley Lane N. does not offer parking.
Does 2319 Chartley Lane N. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2319 Chartley Lane N. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2319 Chartley Lane N. have a pool?
No, 2319 Chartley Lane N. does not have a pool.
Does 2319 Chartley Lane N. have accessible units?
No, 2319 Chartley Lane N. does not have accessible units.
Does 2319 Chartley Lane N. have units with dishwashers?
No, 2319 Chartley Lane N. does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Sonoma Southside
7740 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Bay Club
9009 Western Lake Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Southside Villas
8745 Palm Breeze Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
The View at Mandarin
4263 Losco Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Timucuan Lakeside at Town Center
10135 Gate Pkwy N
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Villas at Dames Point Crossing
8291 Dames Point Crossing Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Avenue Royale
7635 Timberlin Park Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Antlers
8433 Southside Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia