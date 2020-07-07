2319 Chartley Lane North, Jacksonville, FL 32246 Sandalwood
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
playground
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
playground
- Great area!! Spacious 4/2 New paint. Playground across street, high ceilings, screened porch, washer, dryer included. Bedrooms split plan, garden tub plus shower in master. Fireplace. in living room. Separate dining room.
(RLNE3384139)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2319 Chartley Lane N. have any available units?
2319 Chartley Lane N. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.