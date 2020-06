Amenities

Check out this spacious 4 bedroom home located off Hodges blvd in the cozy Waverly Place subdivision. So close to the beach, and minutes away from everything you need! This home has an entertainers dream backyard! Four spacious bedrooms, split, with a large living/dining combo. Great black Samsung appliances, two car garage and best of all, it's on a cul-de-sac. Don't delay, call today!! Washer and dryer hookups. Small pets under 25 pounds allowed.