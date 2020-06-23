Amenities

w/d hookup pet friendly air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry

3/1.5 at 2312 Leonid Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32218 - This cute 3/1.5 Block home is convenient to shopping and features a den with fireplace, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, laundry room with W/D connections, eat in kitchen with built in appliances plus a gas cook top. Includes central heat/air, fenced backyard and storage shed.



DIRECTIONS: 95N, exit 358 toward Broward, stay right to go on to Broward, R on Villanova, L on Leonid



Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $125 is required along with the Reservation Fee.



(RLNE5356482)