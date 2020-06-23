All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated April 4 2020 at 4:52 AM

2312 Leonid Rd

Location

2312 Leonid Road, Jacksonville, FL 32218
Highlands

Amenities

w/d hookup
pet friendly
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
3/1.5 at 2312 Leonid Rd, Jacksonville, FL 32218 - This cute 3/1.5 Block home is convenient to shopping and features a den with fireplace, vaulted ceilings, ceiling fans, laundry room with W/D connections, eat in kitchen with built in appliances plus a gas cook top. Includes central heat/air, fenced backyard and storage shed.

DIRECTIONS: 95N, exit 358 toward Broward, stay right to go on to Broward, R on Villanova, L on Leonid

Reservation Fee, equal to Security Deposit, is due within 24 hours of approval. In order to reserve the property, a Lease Preparation Fee of $125 is required along with the Reservation Fee.

(RLNE5356482)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2312 Leonid Rd have any available units?
2312 Leonid Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2312 Leonid Rd have?
Some of 2312 Leonid Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2312 Leonid Rd currently offering any rent specials?
2312 Leonid Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2312 Leonid Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 2312 Leonid Rd is pet friendly.
Does 2312 Leonid Rd offer parking?
No, 2312 Leonid Rd does not offer parking.
Does 2312 Leonid Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2312 Leonid Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2312 Leonid Rd have a pool?
No, 2312 Leonid Rd does not have a pool.
Does 2312 Leonid Rd have accessible units?
No, 2312 Leonid Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 2312 Leonid Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 2312 Leonid Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
