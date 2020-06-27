Charming Northside Home features newer flooring and a neutral color scheme.Electric and Water are an additional $175.00 per month due on or before the 1st of each month as additional rent. Tenant responsible for gas.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2308 CLYDE DR have any available units?
2308 CLYDE DR doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.