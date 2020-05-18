All apartments in Jacksonville
Last updated June 1 2020 at 12:02 PM

230 E. 47th St.

230 East 47th Street · No Longer Available
Location

230 East 47th Street, Jacksonville, FL 32208
Panama Park

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
accessible
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
accessible
parking
***PRICE CUT*** AFFORDABLE HOME FOR RENT IN JACKSONVILLE - ***PRICE CUT*** AFFORDABLE HOME FOR RENT IN JACKSONVILLE
230 E 47TH STREET
JACKSONVILLE, FL 32208
Rent: $650/month
3 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom
Nice large yard with extra parking on the side of the home. PETS ARE WELCOME

This home is owned and managed by Vermont LLC. You can complete an application and set up a viewing online at www.floridabeachcoast.com/vacancies. Section 8 is accepted. Contact us through this Web site with your telephone number and email address included in the reply. You can also call or text us at (407) 999-6791. Real estate firm Alabama LLC is leasing this home.

There is a brief application that is $68. Every person 18 and older living at the home must complete an application. Price to move-in is first month's rent, maintenance fee of $750, leasing fee of $500 and portal activation of $50. Depending on the contents of the application, we may have to collect an additional service and property tax fee $100 more than one months rent. The pet fees are $20/month per pet rent and $150 one-time per pet fee. Appliances are available for rent at $25/month per appliance.

This company is committed to supporting the guidelines of the U.S. Fair Housing Act (Title VIII of the Civil Rights Act of 1968), as amended, which prohibits discrimination in the sale, rental, and financing of housing transactions because of race, color, religion, sex, handicap, familial status, or national origin.

(RLNE5742753)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 E. 47th St. have any available units?
230 E. 47th St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 230 E. 47th St. currently offering any rent specials?
230 E. 47th St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 E. 47th St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 230 E. 47th St. is pet friendly.
Does 230 E. 47th St. offer parking?
Yes, 230 E. 47th St. offers parking.
Does 230 E. 47th St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 230 E. 47th St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 E. 47th St. have a pool?
No, 230 E. 47th St. does not have a pool.
Does 230 E. 47th St. have accessible units?
Yes, 230 E. 47th St. has accessible units.
Does 230 E. 47th St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 230 E. 47th St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 230 E. 47th St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 230 E. 47th St. does not have units with air conditioning.

