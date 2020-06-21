All apartments in Jacksonville
2291 LARCHMONT RD

2291 Larchmont Road · No Longer Available
Location

2291 Larchmont Road, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Spring Park

Amenities

carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
3 bedroom 1 bath home. Large fenced in backyard. Fully equipped kitchen. Separate living room and dining room. Carpet in all rooms.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2291 LARCHMONT RD have any available units?
2291 LARCHMONT RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
Is 2291 LARCHMONT RD currently offering any rent specials?
2291 LARCHMONT RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2291 LARCHMONT RD pet-friendly?
No, 2291 LARCHMONT RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2291 LARCHMONT RD offer parking?
No, 2291 LARCHMONT RD does not offer parking.
Does 2291 LARCHMONT RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2291 LARCHMONT RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2291 LARCHMONT RD have a pool?
No, 2291 LARCHMONT RD does not have a pool.
Does 2291 LARCHMONT RD have accessible units?
No, 2291 LARCHMONT RD does not have accessible units.
Does 2291 LARCHMONT RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2291 LARCHMONT RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2291 LARCHMONT RD have units with air conditioning?
No, 2291 LARCHMONT RD does not have units with air conditioning.
