Jacksonville, FL
229 WILLOW BRANCH AVE
Last updated July 18 2019 at 3:40 AM
229 WILLOW BRANCH AVE
229 Willow Branch Avenue
Location
229 Willow Branch Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Lackawanna
Amenities
hardwood floors
parking
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
BEAUTIFUL 3 bedroom bungalow with nice open concept. Wood floors in main living area and bedrooms. New paint, new refrigerator and stove.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 229 WILLOW BRANCH AVE have any available units?
229 WILLOW BRANCH AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 229 WILLOW BRANCH AVE have?
Some of 229 WILLOW BRANCH AVE's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 229 WILLOW BRANCH AVE currently offering any rent specials?
229 WILLOW BRANCH AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 229 WILLOW BRANCH AVE pet-friendly?
No, 229 WILLOW BRANCH AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 229 WILLOW BRANCH AVE offer parking?
Yes, 229 WILLOW BRANCH AVE offers parking.
Does 229 WILLOW BRANCH AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 229 WILLOW BRANCH AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 229 WILLOW BRANCH AVE have a pool?
No, 229 WILLOW BRANCH AVE does not have a pool.
Does 229 WILLOW BRANCH AVE have accessible units?
No, 229 WILLOW BRANCH AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 229 WILLOW BRANCH AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 229 WILLOW BRANCH AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
