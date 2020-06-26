All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 229 WILLOW BRANCH AVE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
229 WILLOW BRANCH AVE
Last updated July 18 2019 at 3:40 AM

229 WILLOW BRANCH AVE

229 Willow Branch Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

229 Willow Branch Avenue, Jacksonville, FL 32254
Lackawanna

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
BEAUTIFUL 3 bedroom bungalow with nice open concept. Wood floors in main living area and bedrooms. New paint, new refrigerator and stove.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 229 WILLOW BRANCH AVE have any available units?
229 WILLOW BRANCH AVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 229 WILLOW BRANCH AVE have?
Some of 229 WILLOW BRANCH AVE's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 229 WILLOW BRANCH AVE currently offering any rent specials?
229 WILLOW BRANCH AVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 229 WILLOW BRANCH AVE pet-friendly?
No, 229 WILLOW BRANCH AVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 229 WILLOW BRANCH AVE offer parking?
Yes, 229 WILLOW BRANCH AVE offers parking.
Does 229 WILLOW BRANCH AVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 229 WILLOW BRANCH AVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 229 WILLOW BRANCH AVE have a pool?
No, 229 WILLOW BRANCH AVE does not have a pool.
Does 229 WILLOW BRANCH AVE have accessible units?
No, 229 WILLOW BRANCH AVE does not have accessible units.
Does 229 WILLOW BRANCH AVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 229 WILLOW BRANCH AVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter (Templates and Samples)
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How to Find a Sublet
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakewood Village
1542 Arcadia Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
Pickwick Apartments
3580 Pall Mall Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Paradise Island
7651 Paradise Island Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Vera Luxury Living
13051 Gran Bay Pkwy
Jacksonville, FL 32258
Banyan Bay
1700 San Pablo Rd S
Jacksonville, FL 32224
Townsend Apartments
3450 Townsend Boulevard
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Catalina
840 Bert Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32211
Cape House
4460 Hodges Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32224

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia