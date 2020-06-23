Rent Calculator
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2270 LARCHMONT RD
Last updated February 11 2020 at 1:55 AM
2270 LARCHMONT RD
2270 Larchmont Road
·
Location
2270 Larchmont Road, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Spring Park
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
parking
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Charming brick bungalow! Cozy up in your large living room with wood floors and a fireplace. Plenty of room with three light and bright bedrooms. Washer/dryer hook-up.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Covered lot, 1 space/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 2270 LARCHMONT RD have any available units?
2270 LARCHMONT RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Jacksonville, FL
.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Jacksonville Rent Report
.
What amenities does 2270 LARCHMONT RD have?
Some of 2270 LARCHMONT RD's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 2270 LARCHMONT RD currently offering any rent specials?
2270 LARCHMONT RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2270 LARCHMONT RD pet-friendly?
No, 2270 LARCHMONT RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Jacksonville
.
Does 2270 LARCHMONT RD offer parking?
Yes, 2270 LARCHMONT RD does offer parking.
Does 2270 LARCHMONT RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2270 LARCHMONT RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2270 LARCHMONT RD have a pool?
No, 2270 LARCHMONT RD does not have a pool.
Does 2270 LARCHMONT RD have accessible units?
No, 2270 LARCHMONT RD does not have accessible units.
Does 2270 LARCHMONT RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2270 LARCHMONT RD does not have units with dishwashers.
