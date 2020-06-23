All apartments in Jacksonville
Find more places like 2270 LARCHMONT RD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Jacksonville, FL
/
2270 LARCHMONT RD
Last updated February 11 2020 at 1:55 AM

2270 LARCHMONT RD

2270 Larchmont Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Jacksonville
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2270 Larchmont Road, Jacksonville, FL 32207
Spring Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
parking
fireplace
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
parking
Charming brick bungalow! Cozy up in your large living room with wood floors and a fireplace. Plenty of room with three light and bright bedrooms. Washer/dryer hook-up.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2270 LARCHMONT RD have any available units?
2270 LARCHMONT RD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Jacksonville, FL.
How much is rent in Jacksonville, FL?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Jacksonville Rent Report.
What amenities does 2270 LARCHMONT RD have?
Some of 2270 LARCHMONT RD's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2270 LARCHMONT RD currently offering any rent specials?
2270 LARCHMONT RD isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2270 LARCHMONT RD pet-friendly?
No, 2270 LARCHMONT RD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Jacksonville.
Does 2270 LARCHMONT RD offer parking?
Yes, 2270 LARCHMONT RD does offer parking.
Does 2270 LARCHMONT RD have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2270 LARCHMONT RD does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2270 LARCHMONT RD have a pool?
No, 2270 LARCHMONT RD does not have a pool.
Does 2270 LARCHMONT RD have accessible units?
No, 2270 LARCHMONT RD does not have accessible units.
Does 2270 LARCHMONT RD have units with dishwashers?
No, 2270 LARCHMONT RD does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Lakewood Village
1542 Arcadia Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32207
5 Thousand Town
5000 Big Island Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32246
Pickwick Apartments
3580 Pall Mall Dr
Jacksonville, FL 32257
Elements of Belle Rive
10010 Belle Rive Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32256
Views at Harbortown
14030 Atlantic Blvd
Jacksonville, FL 32225
Bell Riverside
2054 Riverside Ave
Jacksonville, FL 32204
Villas at Dames Point Crossing
8291 Dames Point Crossing Blvd N
Jacksonville, FL 32277
Creekside Park
5900 Townsend Rd
Jacksonville, FL 32244

Similar Pages

Jacksonville 1 BedroomsJacksonville 2 Bedrooms
Jacksonville Dog Friendly ApartmentsJacksonville Pet Friendly Places
Jacksonville Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Gainesville, FLPalm Coast, FLBrunswick, GAJacksonville Beach, FL
Orange Park, FLAtlantic Beach, FLPalm Valley, FLLakeside, FL
Fleming Island, FLYulee, FLFernandina Beach, FLSt. Marys, GA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Windy HillGolden Glades The WoodsDeerwood
BaymeadowsEast ArlingtonSandalwood
Secret CoveNorth Beach

Apartments Near Colleges

Edward Waters CollegeJacksonville University
University of North FloridaFlorida State College at Jacksonville
College of Coastal Georgia